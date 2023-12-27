DeDora Capital Inc. Grows Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 307.7% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 53 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of TMO stock traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $532.26. The company had a trading volume of 83,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,796. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.60 and a 52-week high of $609.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $479.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $510.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $205.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 14th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total value of $4,544,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at $59,607,231.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $670.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $657.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $597.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

