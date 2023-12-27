DeDora Capital Inc. Grows Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

DeDora Capital Inc. raised its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the quarter. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballast Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 11,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV now owns 45,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after buying an additional 6,107 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 20,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on RTX in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.21.

RTX Trading Up 0.4 %

RTX stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.37. 591,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,780,880. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $121.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $108.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.77%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

