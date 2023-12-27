DeDora Capital Inc. Grows Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

DeDora Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,418 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the quarter. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 208.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 544.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.43. 1,667,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,908,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $42.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.29 and its 200 day moving average is $34.75.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.09.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

