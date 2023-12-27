DeDora Capital Inc. Has $11.59 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

DeDora Capital Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 4.6% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.5% in the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,621,000 after buying an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 238.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,306,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% in the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,155,000 after buying an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $437.01. 930,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,044,803. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $345.90 and a 1 year high of $438.22. The company has a market cap of $349.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $411.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $408.12.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.