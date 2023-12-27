DeDora Capital Inc. Has $393,000 Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

DeDora Capital Inc. increased its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 64.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,773 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in PTC during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in PTC by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in PTC during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in PTC during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PTC during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of PTC stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $175.35. 21,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,313. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.08. The stock has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 85.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.11. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.44 and a 12 month high of $175.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $546.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.34 million. PTC had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.57%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.54.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PTC

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 1,588 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $251,412.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,461,304.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $228,669.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,335.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 1,588 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $251,412.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,461,304.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,435 shares of company stock valued at $5,898,868. Insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

PTC Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.