DeDora Capital Inc. Has $7.35 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

DeDora Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 2.9% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,149 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,248,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,381,000 after purchasing an additional 309,721 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948,942 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,702,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,070,525,000.

RSP stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.02. 391,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,859,724. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $158.32. The stock has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.20.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

