DeDora Capital Inc. Purchases 315 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

DeDora Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,659 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.8% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% in the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,595,769.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,722 shares of company stock valued at $5,526,538 in the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $5.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $262.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,871,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,275,563. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.51, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 2.26. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.37.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSLA. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $301.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.24.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

