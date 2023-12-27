DeDora Capital Inc. Purchases 6,342 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,342 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 8.6% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $21,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,725,157,000 after buying an additional 394,480,089 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,071,831,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $128,190,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,927,000 after purchasing an additional 884,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at about $71,423,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.75. 145,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,294. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $112.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

