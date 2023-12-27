DeDora Capital Inc. Sells 1,662 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

DeDora Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $81.96. 236,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,372,473. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.36 and its 200-day moving average is $81.13. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $82.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.2597 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

