DeDora Capital Inc. Sells 450 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

DeDora Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,482,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 46,928.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 105,964,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,828,000 after acquiring an additional 105,738,745 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 26,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $518,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

CIBR traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,287. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.70 and its 200-day moving average is $46.75. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $37.06 and a 1 year high of $54.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.1658 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.