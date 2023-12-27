DeepMarkit (CVE:MKT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.06

DeepMarkit Corp. (CVE:MKT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 4000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

DeepMarkit Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$312,000.00, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.98.

DeepMarkit Company Profile

DeepMarkit Corp. provides game-based marketing software services. The company operates DeepMarkit platform and MintCarbon.io platform, a web-based software-as-a-service platform that facilitates the minting of carbon credits into non-fungible tokens. The company was formerly known as Challenger Deep Resources Corp.

