Demars Financial Group LLC Acquires 403 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Demars Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,422,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $303.73. The company had a trading volume of 464,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,498. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $284.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.32. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $209.27 and a 12-month high of $304.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

