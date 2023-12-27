Demars Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 114,947 Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 114,947 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000. Demars Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Costamare as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Costamare by 1,877.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Costamare by 157.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,290 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Costamare in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Costamare during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Costamare during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. 22.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costamare alerts:

Costamare Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CMRE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.56. 92,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,401. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.45. Costamare Inc. has a one year low of $7.71 and a one year high of $11.85.

Costamare Announces Dividend

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $400.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.15 million. Costamare had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 36.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that Costamare Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMRE shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Costamare from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Costamare

About Costamare

(Free Report)

Costamare Inc engages in owning and chartering containerships and dry bulk vessels that are chartered to liner companies providing transportation of cargoes worldwide. As of March 21, 2023, it had a fleet of fleet of 71 containerships and 45 dry bulk vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.