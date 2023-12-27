Demars Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 8,740 Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,000. Albemarle comprises approximately 0.8% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 124,405.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,664,050,000 after purchasing an additional 104,426,113 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,021,130,000 after acquiring an additional 75,867 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,157,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,265,928,000 after acquiring an additional 575,007 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Albemarle by 93,459.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,086,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,803,987,000 after acquiring an additional 8,077,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Albemarle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,408,000 after acquiring an additional 16,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Price Performance

NYSE ALB traded down $2.52 on Wednesday, reaching $149.87. 745,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,245,260. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $112.00 and a 12 month high of $293.01. The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $295.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $265.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $212.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $121.86 per share, with a total value of $167,313.78. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,627.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

