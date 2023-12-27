Demars Financial Group LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Demars Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 873.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.38. 1,822,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,220,775. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $34.08 and a twelve month high of $39.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.89.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

