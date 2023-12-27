Demars Financial Group LLC Cuts Stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Demars Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 4.1% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 33,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL acquired a new position in Perrigo in the 3rd quarter valued at $454,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Perrigo in the 3rd quarter valued at $360,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Perrigo during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 2.9% during the third quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perrigo Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE PRGO traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.10. 381,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.74. Perrigo Company plc has a 12-month low of $26.81 and a 12-month high of $40.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 635.13 and a beta of 0.90.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Perrigo had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Perrigo’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 2,180.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Perrigo news, EVP Robert Willis purchased 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.01 per share, with a total value of $172,105.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,446.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Willis acquired 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.01 per share, with a total value of $172,105.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,446.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Eduardo Guarita Bezerra bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.18 per share, for a total transaction of $145,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,929.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 23,590 shares of company stock valued at $696,749 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

