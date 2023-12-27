Demars Financial Group LLC Decreases Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Demars Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,832 shares during the period. Enbridge comprises about 2.3% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 114.6% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ENB traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,033,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,516,293. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $77.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.86. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $42.11.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.659 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 234.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. CIBC lifted their target price on Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

