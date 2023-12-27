Demars Financial Group LLC Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Demars Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,212 shares during the quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 203.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 393.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $64.39. The stock had a trading volume of 48,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,179. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.99 and a 200 day moving average of $62.00. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.32 and a twelve month high of $64.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

