Demars Financial Group LLC Has $2.65 Million Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Demars Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,379 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 comprises 1.5% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $30,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.1% during the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.8% during the second quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 12,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.9% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,068,000 after buying an additional 17,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $1,793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at $878,385.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PSX traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.00. 459,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,312,584. The company has a market cap of $59.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.35. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $89.74 and a one year high of $136.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on PSX

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.