Demars Financial Group LLC Has $2.74 Million Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Demars Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 329.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 385,555 shares during the quarter. Medical Properties Trust comprises approximately 1.6% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Demars Financial Group LLC owned 0.08% of Medical Properties Trust worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 313,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 48,741 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6,809.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 46,120,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,070,000 after purchasing an additional 45,452,713 shares during the period. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC now owns 58,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPW has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Medical Properties Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Medical Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.67.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPW traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.90. 5,480,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,171,610. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -857.14%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

See Also

