Demars Financial Group LLC Has $3.05 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,917 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises 1.7% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 10.3% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Medtronic by 34.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 22.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 895,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,005,816. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $92.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.73.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.90%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

