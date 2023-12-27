Demars Financial Group LLC Has $3.52 Million Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Demars Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the period. The Cigna Group makes up 2.0% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $3,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 933 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 890 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 784 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CI traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $300.78. The company had a trading volume of 138,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,470. The firm has a market cap of $88.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.56. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $336.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $291.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

CI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.50.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

