Demars Financial Group LLC Invests $3.71 Million in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 82,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,000. Kroger accounts for about 2.1% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,016,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,757,000 after purchasing an additional 362,562 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,983,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,225,000 after buying an additional 3,379,062 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,902,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,696,000 after buying an additional 262,777 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,881,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,379,000 after acquiring an additional 148,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kroger by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,922,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,355,000 after acquiring an additional 535,244 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kroger stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.19. 442,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,048,636. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.47. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $50.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.38 and its 200 day moving average is $45.81.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KR shares. TheStreet raised Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.27.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

