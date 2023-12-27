Demars Financial Group LLC Lowers Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Demars Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,182 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $424.40. The company had a trading volume of 271,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,639,629. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $401.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $398.92. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $340.21 and a one year high of $427.61. The firm has a market cap of $397.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.81.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at $15,496,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,496,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 514,683 shares of company stock worth $198,366,316. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

