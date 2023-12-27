Demars Financial Group LLC Makes New $3.36 Million Investment in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,000. Extra Space Storage makes up 1.9% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXR. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 182,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,233,000 after buying an additional 27,930 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 39.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 392,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,312,000 after purchasing an additional 110,811 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 8.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 230,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,544,000 after purchasing an additional 18,244 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 304.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 9,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 90.0% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of EXR stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.24. The company had a trading volume of 278,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,610. The stock has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.91. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.19 and a 52-week high of $170.30.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.12%.

In other news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total value of $1,393,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,472,166.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis acquired 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.21 per share, with a total value of $496,482.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,700,091.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Saffire sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total value of $1,393,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,472,166.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXR. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EXR

About Extra Space Storage

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.