Demars Financial Group LLC Makes New $5 Million Investment in ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB)

Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 271,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,001,000. ProShares Short High Yield makes up about 2.9% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SJB. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short High Yield by 103.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Short High Yield Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SJB stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $17.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,183. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.29. ProShares Short High Yield has a 1 year low of $17.13 and a 1 year high of $19.26.

ProShares Short High Yield Company Profile

The Proshares Short High Yield (SJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield index. The fund provides inverse exposure, reset daily, to a modified market-value-weighted index comprising US-dollar-denominated corporate high-yield bonds with maturities between 3 and 15 years.

