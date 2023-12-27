Demars Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 14,473 RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of RTX by 105,363.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,115,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,868,484,000 after purchasing an additional 70,048,706 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,282 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,237,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,118,000 after acquiring an additional 696,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,580,608,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after acquiring an additional 13,598,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America cut shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.21.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $84.21. 1,276,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,783,201. The stock has a market cap of $121.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.10.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 109.77%.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.