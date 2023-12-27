Demars Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 4,658 Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DG. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Dollar General by 447.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on DG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dollar General from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $199.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.60.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of Dollar General stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,972,398. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $101.09 and a one year high of $251.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.53.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

