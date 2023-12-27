Demars Financial Group LLC Reduces Stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Demars Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Demars Financial Group LLC owned 0.16% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 67.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 89.3% during the third quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 12,145 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $40.65. 59,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,790. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.63. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $46.77. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.54.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.