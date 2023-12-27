Demars Financial Group LLC Sells 425,252 Shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Demars Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Free Report) by 97.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425,252 shares during the quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short QQQ were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the third quarter worth about $148,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000.

ProShares Short QQQ Stock Performance

ProShares Short QQQ stock remained flat at $9.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 11,745,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,479,586. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.52. ProShares Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $15.09.

About ProShares Short QQQ

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

