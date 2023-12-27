Demars Financial Group LLC Sells 487 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Demars Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 101,863.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 970,159,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,408,525,000 after purchasing an additional 969,207,649 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,307.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,741,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $510,304,000 after buying an additional 4,404,774 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,851,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,212,643,000 after buying an additional 1,510,242 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,341,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,732.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 603,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,559,000 after acquiring an additional 570,233 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $107.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,317,374. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.82 and its 200 day moving average is $105.43. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

