Demars Financial Group LLC Sells 7,264 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Demars Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,264 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,737,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,157 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,681,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $910,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,553 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,539,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152,089 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth $619,235,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,104,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,471,000 after buying an additional 618,145 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMH. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.50 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.71.

Insider Transactions at American Homes 4 Rent

In related news, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $249,892.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,996.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $249,892.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,996.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $915,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,798,677.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Shares of AMH traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.12. The company had a trading volume of 263,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,829. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.72. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $28.78 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.62%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

Featured Stories

