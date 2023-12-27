Demars Financial Group LLC Sells 8,215 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Demars Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,575 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 8,215 shares during the period. EOG Resources comprises approximately 1.8% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.3 %

EOG stock traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $124.67. 680,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,318,799. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.52 and a 12-month high of $137.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $72.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.32.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 24.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.52.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

