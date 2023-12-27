DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Purchased by HighMark Wealth Management LLC

HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,209 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in DexCom in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in DexCom by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in DexCom by 400.0% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of DexCom from $154.00 to $131.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on DexCom from $175.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.94.

In related news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 3,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,804,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,700 shares in the company, valued at $6,804,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total value of $46,122.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,943,101.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,021 shares of company stock worth $1,401,145 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DXCM stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.41. The company had a trading volume of 613,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,345,451. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.97 and a 200 day moving average of $109.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $139.55.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.64 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

