Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Shares Bought by Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truepoint Inc. grew its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 9,807,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,284,000 after purchasing an additional 261,863 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $626,137,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 885,484.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,160,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,582 shares during the last quarter. WPWealth LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 1,808,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,994,000 after acquiring an additional 181,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,347,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,241,000 after acquiring an additional 630,527 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

DFCF stock opened at $42.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.13. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $39.48 and a 12 month high of $43.51.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.