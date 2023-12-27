Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Acquired by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,418 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC owned 0.25% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $5,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,785,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,190,000 after acquiring an additional 38,123 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,779,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,982,000 after purchasing an additional 835,004 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,747,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,256,000 after purchasing an additional 981,491 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,486,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,571,000 after buying an additional 907,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,311,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,224,000 after buying an additional 109,397 shares during the period.

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,987. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.26. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $21.54 and a 12-month high of $24.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.06.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

