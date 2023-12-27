Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV) Shares Acquired by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,153 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC owned about 0.20% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. 25 LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. 25 LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000.

BATS DISV traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.75. The stock had a trading volume of 325,089 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.14 and its 200 day moving average is $24.14.

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

