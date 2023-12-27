Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Bought by Trinity Financial Advisors LLC

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,821 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up 6.8% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $12,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Applied Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 37,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 22,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA DFIV traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.95. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $30.19 and a twelve month high of $34.54.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

