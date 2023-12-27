Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV) Holdings Raised by Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV grew its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 81.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,374 shares during the quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.07% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 196.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 179,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after buying an additional 119,106 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $295,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 118,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 54,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 19,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triad Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 178,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after buying an additional 82,172 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFLV opened at $27.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.34. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $23.15 and a 12 month high of $27.15.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

