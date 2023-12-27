Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR) Stake Increased by Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 37.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,319 shares during the period. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV owned about 0.16% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 22.4% during the second quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 20,518 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1,190.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 87.6% during the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $22.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.78 million, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $24.12.

About Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

