Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $24.40

Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.40 and last traded at $24.38, with a volume of 29967 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.31.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.96 and a 200 day moving average of $23.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 119,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 47,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

