Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Holdings Decreased by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy accounts for approximately 1.0% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $14,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 7.3% during the third quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 46,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 29.5% during the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 202,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,040,000 after purchasing an additional 46,044 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 146.9% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 24.4% during the third quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 164,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,352,000 after purchasing an additional 32,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $284,437.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on D. Barclays raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $46.95. 310,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,903,954. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $63.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.76.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

