DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Shares Bought by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 183,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $9,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTM. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in DT Midstream by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

DT Midstream Stock Up 0.7 %

DT Midstream stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,824. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.39 and its 200 day moving average is $53.03. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.10 and a 52-week high of $58.30.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.76 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 37.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 76.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on DTM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DT Midstream in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised DT Midstream from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DT Midstream

DT Midstream Company Profile

(Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.