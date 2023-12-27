DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Position Cut by Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD decreased its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. DuPont de Nemours comprises 3.5% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $6,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 98,126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,744,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,196,243,000 after purchasing an additional 16,727,671 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $821,569,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960,552 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1,871.7% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,124,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864,272 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $172,134,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,976,000. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE DD traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.74. 560,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,999,649. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.60 and a 200 day moving average of $73.14. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.80 and a 1 year high of $78.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.30.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DD. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

