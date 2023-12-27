Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN) Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN – Get Free Report) were up 3.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.14 and last traded at $13.13. Approximately 9,322 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 477,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.65.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Dyne Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $794.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.33.

Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.16). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard William Scalzo sold 2,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $28,559.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,220.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 9,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $73,548.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,077. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard William Scalzo sold 2,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $28,559.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,220.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,864 shares of company stock valued at $164,887. Corporate insiders own 32.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

