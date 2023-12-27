E-L Financial (TSE:ELF) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,046.99

E-L Financial Co. Limited (TSE:ELF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1,046.99 and last traded at C$1,046.99, with a volume of 260 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1,022.00.

E-L Financial Trading Up 2.4 %

The stock has a market cap of C$3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$957.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$929.99.

E-L Financial (TSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported C($17.73) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$337.39 million during the quarter. E-L Financial had a net margin of 83.98% and a return on equity of 14.73%. Research analysts expect that E-L Financial Co. Limited will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

E-L Financial Dividend Announcement

E-L Financial Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $3.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $15.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. E-L Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.79%.

E-L Financial Corporation Limited operates as an investment and insurance holding company in Canada. It operates through two segments, E-L Corporate and Empire Life. The company owns investments in equities and fixed income securities directly and indirectly through common shares, investment funds, closed-end investment companies, pooled funds, limited partnerships, and other private and investment companies.

