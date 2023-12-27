Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) and FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW) Head to Head Contrast

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) and FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Eastern Bankshares and FFBW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eastern Bankshares N/A 8.32% 0.95% FFBW N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eastern Bankshares and FFBW’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eastern Bankshares $781.34 million 3.29 $199.76 million ($0.28) -52.00 FFBW N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Eastern Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than FFBW.

58.0% of Eastern Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of FFBW shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Eastern Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of FFBW shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Eastern Bankshares has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FFBW has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Eastern Bankshares and FFBW, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eastern Bankshares 1 1 1 0 2.00 FFBW 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eastern Bankshares presently has a consensus price target of $15.83, suggesting a potential upside of 7.64%. Given Eastern Bankshares’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Eastern Bankshares is more favorable than FFBW.

Summary

Eastern Bankshares beats FFBW on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and construction, small business, residential real estate, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and other consumer loans comprising unsecured personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, automobile loans, home improvement loans, airplane loans, and other personal loans. In addition, the company provides trust, financial planning and portfolio management, automated lock box collection, cash management, and account reconciliation services; personal, business, and employee benefits insurance products. It operates branch offices in eastern Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire; and non-branch offices in eastern Massachusetts, and Providence, Rhode Island. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1818 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About FFBW

FFBW, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides various loans, which include one- to four family owner-occupied and investor-owned residential real estate, multifamily residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and commercial development loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit. FFBW, Inc. was founded in 1922 and is based in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

