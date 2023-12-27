Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Trading Up 0.2%

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.68 and last traded at $9.64. Approximately 313,587 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 328,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.62.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Price Performance

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were given a $0.0779 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000.

About Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

