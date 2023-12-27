Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.06 and last traded at $10.06. Approximately 375,928 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 134% from the average daily volume of 160,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.0333 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 110,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,062,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,573,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.