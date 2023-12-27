EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Stock Price Up 3.9%

EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.41 and last traded at $15.34. Approximately 259,803 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 459,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SATS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EchoStar in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on EchoStar from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on EchoStar from $54.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded EchoStar from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

EchoStar Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.26 and a 200 day moving average of $16.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.17). EchoStar had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $413.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that EchoStar Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at EchoStar

In other EchoStar news, Director C Mike Schroeder sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $37,115.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EchoStar

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SATS. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EchoStar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,090,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of EchoStar in the 3rd quarter worth $10,155,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,444,060 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $77,060,000 after purchasing an additional 531,537 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of EchoStar in the 4th quarter worth $5,660,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,142,117 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,051,000 after purchasing an additional 317,417 shares in the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

Featured Stories

